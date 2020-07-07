Free for spectators: Wake in the Snake competition to be held Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — Wake in the Snake will return Saturday for its 22nd year.

Idaho Watersports puts on the event, which is free for spectators.

The annual grassroots wake boarding competition draws up to 50 competitors each year from Idaho and Utah, said Carol Warr, Idaho Watersports business manager.

“They are not pros,” Warr said.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at the River’s Edge Golf Course Marina. Competitors must preregister in their age and ability category on the company’s website. The last day to register is Thursday.

Head judge will be Ryan Shimabukuro, head coach of the U.S. long track speedskating team.

There will be trivia that the public can participate in and yard games for children, Warr said.

Groups will spread out and practice social distancing, and the Idaho Watersports has hired Simon’s Cleaning Service to fog the restrooms and tables three times during the event, she said.

Pomerelle Ski Patrol will be selling hamburgers and drinks.