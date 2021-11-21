Former Mini-Cassia jailer charged with sexually touching inmate

BURLEY — A former Mini-Cassia jailer has been accused of having sexual contact with an inmate through a jail cell door slot.

Paul Raymond Afeaki, 53, is charged with sexual contact with an adult inmate or juvenile offender at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center, according to court records.

The adult female inmate was incarcerated from March 9 to May 20 at the jail. At the time, Afeaki was a Minidoka County deputy and part-time deputy at the jail.

He now lives in Taylorsville, Utah.

An internal investigation was initiated because three yellow sticky notes, one containing sexually explicit wording, were found in the woman’s cell.

Investigators also located recorded calls between the two, which established a relationship between the two and captured them saying they loved each other.

At first the woman denied the relationship but later talked to investigators after someone sent her a photo of Afeaki with his wife.

She told detectives she was arrested in Ada County in March and taken to Cassia County by Afeaki. He gave her two brownies and took her to McDonalds and gave her his phone number, which is against detention center policy, records said.

The woman told police he brought her toilet paper and left the jail door’s slot — called a “bean slot” — open enough to pass written notes back and forth.

“I feel so stupid because this whole time I thought I was something special,” the woman told investigators.

In one note, Afeaki asked her to perform a sexual act. She agreed to take off her clothing but not underwear and allowed him to touch her through the door.

She said the encounter was awkward: “I didn’t want him to touch me but I didn’t want to lose his attention either,” she told investigators.

The woman said she flushed all the notes down the toilet except for the later ones.

After the woman was transferred to another jail, she and Afeaki continued their relationship via phone.

The woman said she broke off the relationship in July after someone sent her a picture of Afeaki with his wife, whom Afeaki had told her was his ex-wife.

The woman said she believed and trusted Afeaki because “he was law enforcement.”

The investigators asked the woman, who was then incarcerated at the Idaho Department of Correction, if she would call Afeaki again and speak with him about the door slot incident so they could record it.

During the phone call, the conversation became sexually graphic.

Afeaki said he knew the conversation was being recorded, but he did not care.

According to court documents, a warrant was issued for his arrest, but was later quashed by a judge after Afeaki contacted an attorney. He pleaded not guilty to the charge through the attorney.

Cassia County Magistrate Judge Blaine Cannon voluntarily excused himself from the case.

Afeaki is set for an initial appearance Dec. 2 in Cassia County Magistrate Court in front of Judge John B. Lothspeich.

