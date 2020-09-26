Fire lines continue to hold on Badger Fire despite high winds

×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
A plane drops fire retardant on the Badger Fire in this photo released Saturday.
Kreig Rasmussen via InciWeb
HANSEN — Fire lines on the Badger Fire have held up well through high winds from multiple cold fronts, officials said Saturday morning.
And fire crews have made progress improving fire lines around Magic Mount Ski Resort, where crews continue to work to strengthen and hold fire lines, the Great Basin Regional Incident Management Team said in its Saturday morning update.
More winds Saturday meant firefighters would continue to focus on holding existing fire lines, the team said.
The fire was 62% contained and had burned 89,452 acres as of Saturday morning.
There are now 422 people assigned to work on the fire, with nine helicopters, seven dozers, and 35 engines.
Badger Fire
The Badger Fire has burned an estimated 89,090 acres as of Monday morning.
InciWeb
Badger Fire
In this photo posted to InciWeb Monday, members of the Centennial T2IA hand crew mops up along the fireline in Division B of the Badger Fire.
Deb Lozinski/InciWeb
Badger Fire
Firefighters clear vegetation near the Badger Fire on Monday.
InciWeb
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
A helicopter tanker drops water onto a section of the Badger Fire south of Foothills Road Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 near Hansen.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
A helicopter tanker drops water onto a section of the Badger Fire south of Foothills Road Saturday near Hansen.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
A helicopter tanker flies overhead heading to drop its payload onto a section of the Badger Fire south of Foothills Road Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 near Hansen.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
A helicopter tanker flies overhead heading to drop its payload onto a section of the Badger Fire south of Foothills Road Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 near Hansen.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
A helicopter tanker lifts water from a lake and heads to drop its payload onto a section of the Badger Fire south of Foothills Road Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 near Hansen.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire
The Badger Fire burns Friday evening near a farm in Cassia County south of Foothill Road and west of Dry Creek.
MYCHEL MATTHEWS, Times-News
Smoke
Smoke from the Badger Fire is visible from Hansen Friday afternoon.
MYCHEL MATTHEWS, Times-News
TFFD at Badger Fire
Courtesy TFFD
TFFD at Badger Fire
Courtesy TFFD
TFFD at Badger Fire
Twin Falls firefighters were deployed to the Badger Fire.
Courtesy TFFD
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
One of two light aircraft helping with the efforts to contain the Badger Fire in the South Hills files among cloudy and smoky skies Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Smoke and flames rise from the timber and sage brush in the distance from the Badger Fire in the South Hills on Friday. The fire jumped over Rock Creek Road early Friday, and a mandatory evacuation of the area was ordered.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
A Rock Creek Fire District engine exits Rock Creek Canyon during mandatory evacuations of residents in the area while the Badger Fire moved closer to homes Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 south of Hansen.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
John Peterson attends to a horse after being evacuated from Rock Creek Canyon due to the spreading Badger Fire on Friday south of Hansen.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
A pickup truck pulling a trailer with a horse exits off Rock Creek Road during an evacuation of Rock Creek Canyon with the Badger Fire spreading closer to homes, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 south of Hansen. The horse was stabled at the Rock Creek General Store.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
A Twin Falls Sheriff deputy talks with a local resident at the base of Rock Creek Canyon during the evaction of the area due to the Badger Fire in the South Hills, Friday, Sept. 8, 2020 south of Hansen.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
A Twin Falls Sheriff deputy talks with a local resident at the base of Rock Creek Canyon during the evaction of the area due to the Badger Fire in the South Hills, Friday, Sept. 8, 2020 south of Hansen.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
A Twin Falls Sheriff deputy directs traffic at the base of Rock Creek Canyon during the evaction of the area due to the Badger Fire in the South Hills, Friday, Sept. 8, 2020 south of Hansen.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
A pickup truck pulling a trailer nears the exit of Rock Creek Road during an evacuation of Rock Creek Canyon, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 south of Hansen.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM TIMES-NEWS
Disaster relief shelter set up at Eastside Southern Baptist Church
Disaster Action Team members Sandy Harnar, left, and Beverly Beem, right, sit ready to check people displaced by the Badger Fire in Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Eastside Southern Baptist Church in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Disaster relief shelter set up at Eastside Southern Baptist Church
A toiletry bag and stuffed animal sit ready to be handed out to community members that had to evacuate their homes because of the Badger Fire on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Eastside Southern Baptist Church in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Disaster relief shelter set up at Eastside Southern Baptist Church
Diana Ochsner, disaster action relief coordinator for south-central Idaho, talks about the procedure of checking in to the temporary shelter Friday at Eastside Southern Baptist Church in Twin Falls. Because of COVID-19, those evacuated due to the Badger Fire will be placed in hotel rooms instead of a group shelter.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire continues to burn
Smoke can be seen rising from the Badger Fire on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, near Kimberly.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire continues to burn
A roadblock stops vehicles from driving towards Magic Mountain Ski Resort because of the Badger Fire on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, near Kimberly.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire continues to burn
Smoke can be seen rising from the Badger Fire on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, near Kimberly.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire continues to burn
Smoke can be seen rising from the Badger Fire on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from the peak of Mount Harrison in Albion.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire continues to burn
A roadblock stops vehicles from driving towards Magic Mountain Ski Resort because of the Badger Fire on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, near Kimberly.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire continues to burn
Smoke can be seen rising from the Badger Fire on Thursday near Kimberly.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire continues to burn
Smoke can be seen rising from the Badger Fire on Thursday near Kimberly.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Badger Fire
The Badger Fire, seen in this aerial photo from Tuesday, continues to burn in southwest Cassia County.
Inciweb
Badger Fire
This aerial photo shows the Badger Fire burning in the South Hills on Tuesday.
Inciweb
Badger Fire
The Badger Fire, seen here on Monday evening, is burning southwest of Oakley.
Inciweb
Trap Fire
A firefighter walks on Idaho 21 toward the Trap Fire, which ignited near Stanley on Sept. 14. Part of Idaho 21 was closed due to fire activity.
U.S. Forest Service
Badger fire
The Badger Fire has burned more than 23,000 acres in Cassia County as of Tuesday morning.
Inciweb
Badger Fire
The Badger Fire has burned more than 5,500 acres in Cassia County as of Monday.
Sawtooth National Forest
Badger Fire
The Badger Fire partially burned the Schipper Campground, but some facilities in the area were saved, the Sawtooth National Forest said.
InciWeb
Badger Fire
Two Bombardier Super Scoopers pull water from Murtaugh Lake Thursday to use on the Badger Fire.
InciWeb
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Gov. Brad Little talks with Bobbi Filbert, public information officer for Great Basin Team 5, about the status of the Badger Fire on Wednesday at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Incident Commander Sam Hicks updates Gov. Brad Little and county commissioners on the status of the Badger Fire on Wednesday at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Kim Smolt, public information officer for Great Basin Team 5, goes over the map to explain where the Badger Fire is contained Wednesday at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
An operations map of the Badger Fire sits on display Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Gov. Brad Little meets with county commissioners and firefighters to get an update on the Badger Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Gov. Brad Little listens to an update on the Badger Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Gov. Brad Little arrives on a Black Hawk helicopter to be updated on the status of the Badger Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Incident Commander Sam Hicks updates Gov. Brad Little and county commissioners on the status of the Badger Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Bobbi Filbert, public information officer for Great Basin Team 5, updates Gov. Brad Little and county commissioners on the status of the Badger Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Incident Commander Sam Hicks updates Gov. Brad Little and county commissioners on the status of the Badger Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Gov. Brad Little arrives on a Black Hawk helicopter to be updated on the status of the Badger Fire on Wednesday at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!