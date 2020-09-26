 Skip to main content
Fire lines continue to hold on Badger Fire despite high winds
Fire lines continue to hold on Badger Fire despite high winds

Badger Fire

A plane drops fire retardant on the Badger Fire in this photo released Saturday.

 Kreig Rasmussen via InciWeb

HANSEN — Fire lines on the Badger Fire have held up well through high winds from multiple cold fronts, officials said Saturday morning.

And fire crews have made progress improving fire lines around Magic Mount Ski Resort, where crews continue to work to strengthen and hold fire lines, the Great Basin Regional Incident Management Team said in its Saturday morning update.

More winds Saturday meant firefighters would continue to focus on holding existing fire lines, the team said.

The fire was 62% contained and had burned 89,452 acres as of Saturday morning.

There are now 422 people assigned to work on the fire, with nine helicopters, seven dozers, and 35 engines.

