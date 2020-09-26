Fire lines continue to hold on Badger Fire despite high winds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANSEN — Fire lines on the Badger Fire have held up well through high winds from multiple cold fronts, officials said Saturday morning.

And fire crews have made progress improving fire lines around Magic Mount Ski Resort, where crews continue to work to strengthen and hold fire lines, the Great Basin Regional Incident Management Team said in its Saturday morning update.

More winds Saturday meant firefighters would continue to focus on holding existing fire lines, the team said.

The fire was 62% contained and had burned 89,452 acres as of Saturday morning.

There are now 422 people assigned to work on the fire, with nine helicopters, seven dozers, and 35 engines.

