Fire destroys Burley cabinet shop
Fire destroys Burley cabinet shop

Cabinet shop fire

A Tuesday afternoon fire destroyed a Burley business.

 Courtesy Burley Fire

BURLEY — A fire destroyed a cabinet shop Tuesday afternoon but the four workers in the shop were able to safely escape, fire officials said.

The Burley Fire Department responded at 12:14 p.m. to the shop at 250 East 389 South. The fire was widespread by the time firefighters arrived, the department said on Facebook.

Burley Fire had three engines on scene and requested mutual aid. Declo Fire responded with an engine, tanker and an air trailer, Heyburn Fire responded with an engine and tanker and West End Fire with a tanker. Cassia County medics and the sheriff's office also responded and assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not determined. The shop was a complete loss and the adjacent building received heavy damage.

No injuries were reported and all units cleared the scene at about 5:30 p.m.

