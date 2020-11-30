Experts offer tips to ease depression during pandemic holidays

BURLEY — Months of lost jobs, disrupted school schedules, isolation and confinement indoors along with worry over the economy, health and the state of the world have caused many people to feel despondent or like they are dangling by one last frazzled nerve.
Mental health and suicide prevention experts say people are experiencing extraordinary levels of stress, which can lead to depression.
Feelings of depression may become greater during the holidays as COVID-19 displaces traditions, PAuSe Mini-Cassia Director Kyle Hodges said. PAuSe Mini-Cassia is a suicide prevention group that operates in Minidoka and Cassia Counties.
People may feel less tolerant or edgy, she said.
“It’s normal to have these feelings,” she said. “And when it comes to suicide prevention, destigmatizing conversations about mental health is a priority.”
Idaho Health and Welfare Behavioral Health Division Program Manager Scott Rasmussen said so far during the pandemic, suicide rates have not risen across the eight-county Magic Valley.
In 2019, Idaho had 362 suicides, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
“We haven’t seen an increase,” he said. The region has one of the highest rates in the state and the state’s rate is one of the highest in the country.
But, he said, people are still experiencing more depression.
“We don’t have any hard data, but we sure have a lot of anecdotal evidence that it’s happening,” Rasmussen said.
IdahoSTRONG launched a COVID help now line, where people can call or text 986-867-1073 to speak with someone to help them reduce their stress, provide emotional support, help them with crisis needs and identify coping strategies. The program provides interpreter services. It is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week and callers can leave a message during off-hours and receive a return call the next day.
There is also a website where people can access a list of resources for coronavirus-related problems.
Since early August, responders of the Help Now line have answered 690 calls, had 168 text conversations, seven chat conversations and made 1,354 referrals to service agencies and other resources.
Recognizing the signs
Symptoms of depression can be different for different people, said Magic Valley Suicide Awareness Program President Lori Stewart.
The symptoms of depression for both adults and children can include isolating more, changes in mood, sleep, apatite, loss of interest in hobbies and changes in other behaviors.
West Minico Middle School Counselor Sarah Albright said if those changes last more than a couple of weeks in a child, they should be addressed.
“I am seeing a lot of children who are depressed right now. Often they just feel sad and can’t put a finger on what is causing it,” Albright said.
In many cases, she said, there is a correlation to the pandemic.
Some of the top things a parent can do to help a child with depression is having open conversations about how they feel and teaching them self-care techniques, like finding activities they enjoy, going outside to exercise and practicing good hygiene, she said.
“Those are things they can have control over and there are so many other things they don’t have control over right now,” she said. “It also never hurts to consult with a doctor.”
Signs that a child may be having suicidal thoughts can include giving away possessions or making statements on social media that indicate their intentions, so parents should monitor a child’s social media accounts during times of concern, she said.
“All signs of depression can be signs they are heading in that direction,” Albright said.
Adults may begin to “feel heavy” as they hit their capacity to manage stressors during the pandemic, Rasmussen said.
He said it’s like someone holding their arm straight out with a pan in their hand. At first, they easily meet the challenge but as time wears on their arm becomes fatigued and they either have to put the pan down or shore up their arm to continue to meet the stress put on the body.
Psychologically, he said, it’s the same thing.
“It’s safe to say people are feeling distress and discomfort right now with all that has happened in 2020 like the pandemic, racial unrest, the election and the wildfires we had this fall,” said Rasmussen.
Easing the pain
Depending on life circumstances, stress can come from lost jobs, getting sick or worrying about exposing someone else to the virus, among others, Rasmussen said.
People working at long-term health care facilities or hospitals are experiencing additional trauma while caring for people dying of the virus as well as their family members, who may be barred from being with their loved ones.
“My hat’s off to all medical teams. That’s a tremendous load to carry,” he said.
Most people already know the most beneficial things they can do to relieve stress, he said, like getting regular physical exercise, good rest and interacting with others, even if it has to be achieved through Facetime or Zoom.
Social media, Stewart said, comes with both pros and cons.
“It can help people stay connected but you need to be connected to the right people and stay away from others who are less positive,” Stewart said.
Meditation or downtime is also beneficial, whether that comes in the form of quiet time, prayer or a yoga practice.
“We also encourage people to journal their experiences,” he said.
The act of writing it all down on paper helps to take it out of a person’s mind and they can then process how they have dealt with events.
“We know that significant stressors, especially chronic ones, exacerbate depression,” Rasmussen said, and can increase the severity of seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.
Make the time for pleasurable activities each day that will provide calm and help build resilience as the winter months approach, Hodges said.
Even if someone is homebound, Rasmussen said, they can turn their television off and walk around their house or engage in an enjoyable activity like working on a puzzle or craft.
People also need to remember to check in with their neighbors and friends.
“We need to be good gatekeepers and look out for one another,” said Hodges, and be open to talking about mental health issues.
Perspective is a powerful tool
Not knowing when the pandemic will end is one more thing people can’t control but a powerful tool they can use along with self-care is to learn to see things from a different perspective, Rasmussen said.
Right now there is no end in sight to the pandemic and it makes people feel like they don’t have any options.
When a person feels like they don’t have options they will feel more irritable and depressed.
“People talk about wanting things to get back to normal. But rather than that, they should look for new ways to do things now,” he said.
A person changing how they view a situation may be the most powerful tool of all, he said.
