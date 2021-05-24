Evidence concludes in Rodriguez jury trial, jury close to receiving case

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Larsen later called witness Melissa Hawker, whose sister testified last week about being Krieger’s friend and going into her bedroom after the murder to see if anything was missing.

Hawker said she had seen Thompson twice with the family members who lived at the house where Thompson said they had washed the blood off — but she said the home was on Elba Avenue.

Taylor testified the house was between Burley and Declo. Search warrants had been issued and police used metal detectors and a backhoe — but never found the knife.

Roark also went over a statement by Greeley, Colorado, law enforcement agencies stating they had “so many bodies show up there” that police would need more details to confirm the truth of statements made by former witness and prison inmate Carlos Tena, who said he was with Rodriguez when he murdered a man there.

Tena also said Rodriguez was involved in murders in Mexico, Arizona and Utah.

Tena had testified that Rodriguez had told him on several occasions that he’d killed Krieger and that federal agents were investigating him in the case.