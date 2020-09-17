Even the air is bad for you in 2020: Wildfire smoke creates unhealthy conditions around the Magic Valley

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — Unhealthy air due to smoke from fires burning across the West is impacting people’s health and hobbling everyday activities.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality extended and air pollution forecast and caution until Friday for people in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties because of degraded air quality in the unhealthy category.

When air quality is in the unhealthy category everyone can experience health effects and people in sensitive groups may experience more serious effects. Everyone should avoid or limit prolonged heavy exertion and limit time outdoors, the DEQ said.

People most at risk for the unhealthy air quality include people with heart and lung conditions, those who are pregnant or over age 65 and people who smoke.

The poor air quality is just “…one more thing thrown into the mix,” during 2020, said Brianna Bodily, spokesperson for South Central Public Health District.

Bodily said during a wildfire a lot of carbon and other chemicals from the trees, brush and grasses are released into the air and when structures burn, even more chemicals are released.