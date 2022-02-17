Eco-friendly pet cremation service opens in Heyburn

HEYBURN — Scott Winn’s little dog Murphy, who was his best friend, kept him company as Winn drove a semi-truck to Canada twice a week.

Winn had rescued Murphy from the pound.

“I always felt like we kind of rescued each other,” Winn said. “Rescues have so much love to give.”

When Murphy died at Winn’s Rupert home earlier this month, he became Jamie Bigelow’s first client at Silver Wings Pet Crematorium in Heyburn.

Bigelow, of Declo, opened the service in the old Wash Tub Laundromat building, 1710 J. St., across from the Heyburn Post Office, on Feb. 1.

The pet cremation service uses eco-friendly aquamation technology and is the only pet cremation service in Mini-Cassia.

“Aquamation is much gentler on the pet than traditional cremation and you get more cremains or ashes back,” Bigelow said.

Bigelow has worked in the veterinarian industry since 1994, starting out as a kennel assistant and working her way up to office manager. Often she helped transport people’s deceased pets to Twin Falls for cremation.

When the office was extra busy, she said, those cremations would often get delayed. It can be hard for busy pet parents to transport their animal and at times impossible for them to bury them during the winter months.

“In the last three years I had seen a significant increase in the demand for pet cremation,” she said. “It’s definitely getting more popular.”

That’s when she began thinking about the idea of opening a pet cremation business in Mini-Cassia.

This type of business, she said, has a time delay built into it because the equipment is not mass produced and stored in warehouses.

“They have to build it,” she said.

She also needed to find just the right building.

She rented the 900-square-feet building, which has a lobby area and a separate space for the equipment.

Work, including installing flooring is still underway.

When a client comes in there is an intake procedure where the person and pet’s information is recorded and an identification tag is placed with the pet, which stays with them throughout the procedure.

“It’s a way you can be sure you are getting your pet back,” Bigelow said.

Silver Wings can perform cremations on domesticated animals up to 500 pounds and the process takes about five business days to complete. Wildlife cannot be cremated.

The costs are based on the pet’s weight. A small animal under 10 pounds runs $139.50. The cost includes the ashes, which are contained in a bag and put into a wooden box. An animal weighing 36–50 pounds runs $269.50.

“I tried to keep the costs really reasonable. I wanted to make this doable for everyone,” Bigelow said.

She is also working to set up outside financing options and hopes in the future to include more urn options so people can upgrade them if they want to or get jewelry that can hold cremation ashes.

She is also offering a pick-up service at veterinarian offices on Saturdays.

“The business has really taken off,” Bigelow said. “I was really surprised. I was expecting it to be slow at first, but it hasn’t been.”

According to the Bio Response Solutions USA website, aquamation is a gentle process that uses water instead of fire to return a body to nature.

The name for the process is alkaline hydrolysis and it is the same process that occurs as part of nature’s course when a body is laid to rest in the soil, the website says.

The cremains are sterile and consist of the mineral remains from the bone. While flame cremation results in typically gray cremains due to the carbon discoloration from burning, aquamation ash ranges from white to tan, but both can vary slightly.

Aquamation results in 20 to 30 percent more ash than flame cremation.

The process is also used for the cremation of humans. According to the U.S. Funerals Online website, as of November 2021, human aquamation was approved in 20 states, but that number remains in flux as statutes change. Idaho approved human aquamation in 2014, but according to the website, no funeral homes are currently using it.

Winn chose to cremate Murphy so he can spread his ashes at their favorite spot where they often stayed on the Madison River.

“Silver Wings,” he said, “Did a great job.”

The day Murphy died and was taken to Silver Wings, he said, a semi-truck pulled up next to him in a parking lot that had a Silver Wings Trucking emblem on the side of it.

“Out of the 50 spots to park in why did he park next to me,” Winn said. “I’ll never know.”

Bigelow takes care to honor the client’s pet and give them the upmost respect during the process.

“For many people their pet is like their child,” she said.

Bigelow created a Facebook business page, where people can be a part of a community and receive support during the grieving process.

For people experiencing intense grief after the loss of a pet she often recommends additional counseling or that they seek advice from their church.

“We live with our pets day and night and it’s OK not be OK for a while after we lose them,” Bigelow said.

