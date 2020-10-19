Drivers warned not to avoid detour at Interstate 84-86 work project

BURLEY — Idaho State Police troopers are warning drivers not to use the emergency cross-over area or median to avoid the detour at the interstates 84-86 Salt Lake City interchange.

The detour went in place on Monday on I-84 east of Burley near milepost 228.

There are signs in place advising of the detour and drivers should pay attention to the signs rather than global positioning devices, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Drivers traveling towards Pocatello from Burley on the interstate will be detoured toward Salt Lake City.

They will take exit 228 at Yale Road and then enter I-84 westbound to I-86 toward Pocatello.

“This detour will allow us to complete demolition of the aged eastbound bridge structure,” ITD Project Manager Travis Hitchcock said in an ITD press release. “This will be the final demolition phase for this project.”

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction and drivers should anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and watch for heavy equipment and crews.

In addition to the Yale Road detour, westbound traffic progressing from I-86 to I-84 will continue through the work zone in their designated lane of travel.