Declo Library demolished: Community salvages books, building materials

DECLO — The community lost its library after an abandoned building next to it was demolished when the shared wall between the buildings was deemed unstable.
Declo Mayor Jay Darrington said people salvaged all the books along with the carpet, doors, furnishings, cupboards and sink before the library was torn down on April 13.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Darrington said, “but it was good the way the community came together.”
Bonnie Bair founded the Declo Library, which contained more than 10,000 books and used volunteer staff.
The library first opened its doors in 2007 in front of Lance’s Custom Meat Cutting — formerly Gillette’s Market — with donated shelves and books. It remained in that building for almost three years, Bair said.
In June 2010, the library opened in the former City Hall at 22 E. Main St. after the city offices were relocated to the new fire station.
The library building had new wiring, paint and repaired hardwood floors, and jungle murals were painted in the children’s room.
“It was a beautiful little library,” said Bair, who once joked before it opened that she couldn’t believe she lived in a town with two bars and no library.
“Everyone appreciated the library,” she said. “It didn’t get a lot of use. But we had fun and we made a lot of friends.”
The city allowed the library to use the building and paid the utilities, Darrington said.
When the owners of the 1909 building next door — known as “the old Simplot building” — began demolition, they discovered a common wall shared with the library.
The Simplot building once held a theater and, at one time, basketball was played there, Darrington said. It was also a bus garage and later held school agriculture classes.
“It had several lives,” he said.
Darrington said the old Simplot building’s roof and a wall at the alley were caving in.
At one time, a former auto repair shop at the back of the Simplot building had burned.
“It had started to become a safety issue with the city,” he said.
As the building beside the library started to come down, the city realized the common wall was unstable.
“When they began to tear it down they found that the wall was so old and fragile you could push it over with your hand,” Darrington said.
Neither the library nor the city had the funds to replace or repair it, he said.
When the decision was made to tear down the library, Bair said, calls went out to community members to salvage the materials and books, which was accomplished in one day.
“It’s sad to see it end,” she said, “but keep reading.”
The hours that were donated and the friends that were made will never be forgotten, she said.
