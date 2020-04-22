Declo Library demolished: Community salvages books, building materials

The city allowed the library to use the building and paid the utilities, Darrington said.

When the owners of the 1909 building next door — known as “the old Simplot building” — began demolition, they discovered a common wall shared with the library.

The Simplot building once held a theater and, at one time, basketball was played there, Darrington said. It was also a bus garage and later held school agriculture classes.

“It had several lives,” he said.

Darrington said the old Simplot building’s roof and a wall at the alley were caving in.

At one time, a former auto repair shop at the back of the Simplot building had burned.

“It had started to become a safety issue with the city,” he said.

As the building beside the library started to come down, the city realized the common wall was unstable.

“When they began to tear it down they found that the wall was so old and fragile you could push it over with your hand,” Darrington said.

Neither the library nor the city had the funds to replace or repair it, he said.