Declo Booklore Club celebrates eight decades of sharing a good read

DECLO —When the Declo Booklore Club began 81 years ago, members had a problem: The Declo Library didn’t have enough copies of the books for everyone to read it at the same time.
So instead of the usual book club format, in Declo, each member once a year gives a synopsis and presentation on a book of their choosing.
“This club is a little different from other book clubs,” 30-year member Joy Zollinger of Declo said.
During each presenter’s month, they host the meeting at their home. A hat is passed around for members to draw a presentation month.
“I think that’s why it’s been so successful,” Zollinger said. “We don’t know what book will be presented, so it’s always a surprise.”
The format was a logical one for the club because the members could not check out the same book all at once at the Declo Library, she said.
The format works well for books that are rare or out of print, Zollinger said.
At one time, the club was among many social clubs in Declo, including the Garden Club, Home Demonstration Club, Big D Roping Club and the Domestic Duchess Club, book club member Loretta Crockett said. It is the only remaining social club in the town, besides civic organizations like the Lions and Kiwanis clubs.
Members, alumni and friends gathered Feb. 13 for an open house.
“The club has given me a whole base of knowledge that I didn’t have before,” Crockett said. “It’s really enriched my life.”
Crockett especially enjoyed giving a presentation on Fort Hall artist Minerva Teichert’s work, “Pageants in Paint.”
“She was my grandmother’s school teacher,” said Crockett.
Zollinger has kept scrapbooks for the club since 1990. The scrapbooks are complemented by a meticulous set of minutes, which detail the first meeting on March 29, 1939. The first page of minutes says the group met at the home of “Mrs. Geo Matthews.” George Matthews’ wife Nell was one of 10 ladies “chosen” as members with seven present.
“There is a big social aspect to the club,” Crockett said.
Zollinger said when she joined 30 years ago, she had small children at home and admits she “was afraid to give my first report.”
But, the time she devoted to the club was always “enjoyable and quiet,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Today the club has 12 active members and two honorary members, said club President Vicki Peterson of Springdale, who’s been a member for 42 years.
Dues are a quarter paid once a month and the club uses the fund for special projects.
The dues have only raised a dime in the last 80 years.
“We’ve really kept costs down,” Crockett said.
The club’s newest member, Lyndell Darrington of Declo, was invited to join the club by a friend.
Darrington, who has been a member for 13 months, said her favorite presentation during the last year was done by Crockett on a book about a plane crash years ago in the Almo area.
“It’s been fun for me to reconnect with people,” said Darrington, who grew up in Springdale. She lived away from the area for 47 years.
Teresa Reilly used to live in Las Vegas and belonged to a book club there — but she prefers the Declo club.
The presentations often inspire her to read the book, along with other books by the same author.
The members also attend plays and concerts as a group.
Ila Darrington, mother of former school teacher Denton Darrington, was the club’s first president in 1939.
“She believed in the book club and loved it,” the retired state senator said as he flipped through club scrapbooks. “This brings back a few memories of when she hosted meetings at our house. She loved books and they were a big part of her life.”
Both of his parents were teachers.
“Between school and the book club, you know what our dinner conversations were like,” Denton Darrington told the Times-News.
Organizations like the book club, which are dwindling in numbers, are what make successful communities, he said.
“Especially in small towns.”