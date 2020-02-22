Declo Booklore Club celebrates eight decades of sharing a good read

DECLO —When the Declo Booklore Club began 81 years ago, members had a problem: The Declo Library didn’t have enough copies of the books for everyone to read it at the same time.

So instead of the usual book club format, in Declo, each member once a year gives a synopsis and presentation on a book of their choosing.

“This club is a little different from other book clubs,” 30-year member Joy Zollinger of Declo said.

During each presenter’s month, they host the meeting at their home. A hat is passed around for members to draw a presentation month.

“I think that’s why it’s been so successful,” Zollinger said. “We don’t know what book will be presented, so it’s always a surprise.”

The format was a logical one for the club because the members could not check out the same book all at once at the Declo Library, she said.

The format works well for books that are rare or out of print, Zollinger said.