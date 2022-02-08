CSI's Mini-Cassia Center to host enrichment courses

How to Make Homemade Tamales

Join us for a culinary adventure and learn how to make tamales at home with your friends and family! Tamales are made with masa – a nixtamalized corn dough, lard or oil, and rich broth. Tamales are usually wrapped in corn husks and filled with different proteins and salsa, or fruits before being cooked using steam. They are fun to share at potlucks, parties, or family celebrations. We will be making shredded chicken tamales using freshly made corn masa. You may register at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.

The Science of Pizza & Ice Cream! (for kids)

Did you know there is science behind making the foods we love? Learn about what goes into our favorite pizza and the science it involves. You will be making and rolling out fresh dough and then you will top your individual pizzas with your favorite toppings! Do you love ice cream? Did you know you can make delicious ice cream at home using simple ingredients? Let’s make some together and learn how you can combine different ingredients to make your own flavor combinations. There is a trick – and it’s all about science! You will enjoy eating your pizza and ice cream creations in class. Pre-registration is mandatory so that instructors can purchase materials. You may register at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.