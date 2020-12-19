County fairs across the Magic Valley saw losses during COVID-19 pandemic

Powers said the fair board put in substantial improvements totaling more than $85,000 this year to the county-owned fairgrounds, including new chutes at the arena, a new announcer’s stand and they put in five more rows of seats in the bleachers that were installed last year.

Powers said there is a misconception that the fair board’s travel and expense fund are taxpayer funds. Those expenses were $14,142 for the fiscal year.

The fair board, he said, consists of unpaid volunteers who receive a per diem for mileage to attend meetings. It’s been a fair board custom for many years to endorse the mileage checks and donate them back to the travel fund, which is used for travel to Las Vegas, Nev., during the national finals of the pro rodeo, where the organization holds three days of meetings in conjunction with the rodeo and for Christmas parties.

“We do travel to that but we are not using taxpayers’ money to travel all over,” he said. “Some people have had some heartburn with that.”

The Minidoka County Fair & Rodeo also experienced a loss of $7,745, according to a September audit of its books. The fair’s revenues were $247,499 and expenses came to $255,244.

The fair’s revenues include $138,128 from taxpayers.