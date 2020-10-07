Could there be a silver lining to the pandemic? These folks say yes

“My husband was staying home to do his job and even though he was still working regular hours he was able to see us more each day,” Griffon said. “We were able to go on walks together and we were forced to find the positive aspects in all of it.”

The fact that there were no bicycles or board games available at Walmart was bad in one respect, she said, but on the other hand, it underscored how families were pulling tighter together.

Griffon said she and her husbands’ families are both in Utah and they were not able to see them much.

“We had to rely on each other,” she said.

They also watched as the community around them pulled together to help out people in need.

“It was cool to see neighbors come together like that,” she said.

Her husband, she said, had never witnessed the staggering amount of 4-H support and donation during the fair that went on this year.

“It was more than he’d ever seen,” she said.

Small city gets help with big projects