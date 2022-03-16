Clay Handy running for Idaho House District 27 Seat B

BURLEY — Former Cassia County Commissioner Clay Handy is running for seat B in District 27 of the Idaho House of Representatives as a Republican.

“I think my experience is worth something,” Handy said. “I am committed to the community and I’m a supporter of it.”

Handy, 67, says he can see the big picture and knows how to inspire people to work together.

“And I know how to negotiate,” he said. “Some people think you can’t negotiate politics but I think you have to find agreement.”

Handy decided to run, because “I was shocked at the government shut down of businesses on the basis of what might happen,” he said. “It really bothered me that small businesses were shut down and big businesses were still open.”

Freedom must be protected and the Constitution supported, he said.

Handy is concerned about the expanding reach of government, including in the schools.

Water, he said, is also at the top of his list of issues.

Handy is a fourth-generation Idahoan and owns Handy Truck Line, a company started by his great-grandfather.

He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in business. He is married to Kristine Handy and they have six children and 18 grandchildren.

He served on the Burley City Council for eight years and on the Cassia County Commission for eight years. He has served on numerous boards including the Cassia Regional Hospital board for 13 years and was chairman of that board for eight years. He also served on the hospital foundation board.

Handy is the chairperson of the Burley Development Association and has served on the board for more than 30 years.

He has also served on the Burley Transportation Advisory Board and the Idaho Trucking Association along with other regional and state transportation advisory boards.

“I am a good consensus builder,” Handy said. “I’ve spent a lot of time on boards coming to agreement.”

