Charlie Brown play will bring century old Burley theater to life in October

When he moved to the area he knew he wanted to return to the stage and his return performance will be on the stage at the Burley Theater.

“I thought I was moving to this little town that would be dead,” Sheffer said. “But here’s this King Fine Arts Center, which is just an amazing facility.”

A few years ago, he watched the Mt. Harrison production of “Into the Woods” directed by Thurston, which was a play he’d been in during high school, and he knew he wanted to act in one of her shows.

When he auditioned for “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” and was asked what part he was interested in, he immediately said, “I’d like to be Snoopy.”

The choice, he said, was easy. He remembers reading the “Peanuts” comic strip every night when he was in the fifth grade — and he owns a goldendoodle dog named Charlie Brown.

“We have some reverse roles going on here at home,” he said.

“It’s been fun to watch what he brings to the role and watch the things that he does,” Hamilton said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sheffer said at age 40 it has been somewhat challenging keeping up with the animated Snoopy character.