Cassia students can access free mental health counseling over the summer

Phipps said he grew up in a Colorado community, similar to this one where his children attend school. While growing up he never even heard of any child who died by suicide.

“My 16-year-old knows four kids who have committed suicide,” he said. “I cannot even fathom that. Every kid needs a chance.”

Castaneda said the Connect program allows children to get help with mental health issues early on, which like receiving dental health services can prevent more problems later on.

“The earlier you can catch mental health issues you can provide intervention and teach children coping and resiliency skills,” she said.

Castaneda said she is seeing increased anxiety during the pandemic, which manifests into behaviors like self-injury, depression and difficulty in relationships.

Parents have a lot of power to influence how their children cope with anxiety, she said, and parents need to cope constructively with their own anxiety because their children are watching them.

“You have to walk the walk and do things to help your anxiety,” she said.

Make sure to get enough sleep, which helps brain function and brings the anxiety baseline down.