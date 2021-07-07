Cassia sheriff asks commissioners to incentivize county employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In the long run I think it could save us some money,” Warrell said, and the entire county could benefit from it, not just the sheriff’s office.

Cassia County Attorney McCord Larsen said the county could ask employees on a county-wide basis whether they have been vaccinated to derive a percentage for analysis without violating any health privacy laws.

In mid-June, Idaho public health officials said just over half of the state’s population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to state public health officials.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little offered paid time off to state employees who get the vaccine, or who have already received it, according to the Associated Press.

“This morning, I informed Idaho state employees we’re offering them a new benefit – four hours of paid leave if they have received or choose to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine!” Little said June 17 on Twitter. “The new benefit comes at no additional cost to Idaho taxpayers.”

The state is Idaho’s largest employer with about 25,000 employees.

The governor asked other employers in the state to take similar measures: “I encourage private employers to consider offering their employees the same benefit,” Little said on Twitter.