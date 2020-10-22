Cassia schools to stay open after county moves to critical risk for COVID-19

BURLEY — The Cassia County School District superintendent announced Thursday that he will recommend the school board keep schools open for students despite the region moving into the red critical risk category for COVID-19.
Cassia County School District Superintendent James Shank said during a livestream on Facebook that the district’s schools will continue to hold in-person classes four days a week along with sporting events.
Shank said many people in the community say they want the district to keep schools open.
Shank said during a phone interview with the Times-News that the rates of infection for everyone at the district’s largest school, Burley High School, is between half and 1 percent, but it fluctuates. Because the other schools have fewer people at them, one infected person can increase the percentage significantly.
“We just haven’t had spread in the schools," district spokesperson Debbie Critchfield told the Times-News.
She said the district will continue monitoring at the schools and continue strategies for coping with the virus that are already in place.
“We are highly recommending and encouraging masks,” she said, but the district has chosen not to require them.
The district is also deep cleaning Burley High School on Friday due some people who tested positive for the virus at the school.
“This will give people three days to be away from each other and allow us to deep clean the school like it should be,” Shank said during the video.
Critchfield said a couple of weeks ago there were several staff members with the virus at White Pine Elementary School, which prompted a deep cleaning of the school on a Friday, when students and staff were not there.
Minidoka County School District’s board held a community meeting at Minico High School auditorium Thursday evening to discuss Minidoka County’s move into the red critical risk category and how the school district should respond.
Twin Falls School District will hold a board meeting at 7:30 a.m. Friday to discuss the district's plans, which calls for schools to close when in the red category.
