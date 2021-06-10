Cassia schools begins full summer school program to fill gaps left by COVID-19 pandemic

Parents were “thrilled,” when the decision was made to hold a summer program, White Pine Elementary School Principal Diana Gill said. Snd the students seem glad to be there.

The summer program was offered district wide and all the elementary schools in the district signed up for it, Ficek said.

The programs at the secondary level schools all look different, she said, because each school fashioned a program based on what it needs.

“There was really a need for it at the younger grade levels,” Gill said, “Especially in reading, and that, of course, affects everything.”

Critchfield said the board and central administration started talking about the district’s summer programs in January.

“The impetus was to offset learning loss that was anticipated at the end of last school year. We are no different than other districts who want to supplement learning in any form. Clearly every student experienced a disruption in learning, but it is most felt by the earliest learners,” Critchfield said.

The district did not have the budget to offer extended school programs taught by certified teachers in years past.