Cassia schools and library commission work to increase student e-book access

BURLEY — Cassia County School District and the Idaho Commission for Libraries will work together to increase access to e-books and digital audiobooks for students.
The two joined to combine the library and school’s digital reading resources into one app.
“The Idaho Commission for Libraries is proud to partner with OverDrive to bring the Idaho Digital E-Book Alliance collection of high-quality e-books and e-audio titles to Idaho’s school libraries — including the Cassia County School District – at no cost,” Deputy State Librarian Tammy Hawley-House said. “The majority of the content is comprised of children’s, juvenile, and teen titles — which helps fill a gap in our school libraries.”
Students will be given access to thousands of safe and age-appropriate titles to use at home during all hours of the day and in the classroom.
“Our students are enjoying the ability to access digital books anytime, anywhere, but are most excited about the huge number of audiobooks available through our partnership with the ICfL. Our librarians and reading teachers are excited to be able to get the newest and best books into students’ hands instantaneously,” District Head Librarian David Cole said.
Through Sora, the new student reading app for the Cassia County School District, students can borrow from both the school’s collection of classroom and pleasure reading titles as well as from the library commission’s juvenile, young adult, and adult digital collections. Sora will automatically filter content to only include age-appropriate titles depending on each student’s grade level.
“This type of digital platform adds to the overall learning connections the district is interested in for students this summer,” district spokesperson Debbie Critchfield said.
Critchfield said the students’ average reading time on the app has “skyrocketed” since summer began.
On Thursday, it hit a new high of 115 minutes of reading per user a day.
Students log into the library’s digital collection through Sora by using their school credentials rather than requiring a separate library card. It also supports teachers by offering education-specific tools like achievements, exportable notes, and reading progress that encourage individualized learning.
“While traditional school libraries may be closed due to pandemics, vacations, or simply nights and weekends, our partnership with the IDEA by the ICfL will ensure that all students will have immediate access to library materials when they need or want them,” Cole said.