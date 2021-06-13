Cassia schools and library commission work to increase student e-book access

BURLEY — Cassia County School District and the Idaho Commission for Libraries will work together to increase access to e-books and digital audiobooks for students.

The two joined to combine the library and school’s digital reading resources into one app.

“The Idaho Commission for Libraries is proud to partner with OverDrive to bring the Idaho Digital E-Book Alliance collection of high-quality e-books and e-audio titles to Idaho’s school libraries — including the Cassia County School District – at no cost,” Deputy State Librarian Tammy Hawley-House said. “The majority of the content is comprised of children’s, juvenile, and teen titles — which helps fill a gap in our school libraries.”

Students will be given access to thousands of safe and age-appropriate titles to use at home during all hours of the day and in the classroom.

“Our students are enjoying the ability to access digital books anytime, anywhere, but are most excited about the huge number of audiobooks available through our partnership with the ICfL. Our librarians and reading teachers are excited to be able to get the newest and best books into students’ hands instantaneously,” District Head Librarian David Cole said.

