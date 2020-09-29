Cassia Regional Hospital owner buys major Treasure Valley medical group

BOISE — The large Utah health system Intermountain Healthcare is making a major entry into the Treasure Valley, with the purchase of Saltzer Health.

Nampa-based Saltzer Health, one of the state’s largest medical groups, has been owned by Ball Ventures Ahlquist since early 2019.

Intermountain and BVA expect to close the deal Oct. 1. A spokesperson for Saltzer said there are no plans for layoffs with the ownership transition.

Saltzer serves more than 100,000 patients a year, according to a news release announcing the acquisition.

The release said Saltzer has almost 80 health care providers and eight locations in Canyon and Ada counties. Intermountain employs about 2,500 health care providers at 24 hospitals and 215 clinics in Idaho, Utah and Nevada, the release stated.

Until now, Intermountain Healthcare didn’t have a physical presence in the Treasure Valley. The health system owns Cassia Regional Hospital and some clinics in Burley. SelectHealth, its health insurance arm, entered the Idaho market several years ago through a deal with St. Luke’s Health System and is now one of the largest insurers in the Gem State.

“Intermountain and Saltzer Health desire the same thing — to provide great access to the highest quality care at an affordable cost,” Ed Castledine, CEO of Saltzer Health, said in the release.

