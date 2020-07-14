Cassia Regional Hospital back in-network with Regence Blue Shield of Idaho

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — Patients with Regence Blue Shield of Idaho will once again receive in-network care at Cassia Regional Hospital after the hospital and insurance company reached an agreement.

The insurance company dropped the hospital to out-of-network status in 2016 after the two failed to settle on a new costs contract.

Cassia Regional, part of the giant Intermountain Healthcare system, has always accepted patients with Blue Cross of Idaho, along with other Blue Cross/Blue Shield plans and other major health insurance companies, with the exception of Regence Blue Shield of Idaho, according a hospital press release.

“This renewed partnership matters because it benefits those whom we’re here to serve,” said Ben Smalley, Cassia Regional Hospital administrator. “I am so pleased that more people in our wonderful community have the option to choose Cassia Regional Hospital for the care and treatment they need.”

The inclusion of Regence Blue Shield of Idaho will expand the coverage for Mini-Cassia and surrounding areas.

After the hospital split ways with Regence in 2016, Regence referred people to Minidoka Memorial Hospital and St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.