Cassia detectives searching for suspect in 1999 shooting death

BURLEY — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Samuel Reza Rogel, 46, in connection with a man who was shot in the chest and killed in 1999.

Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen said Rogel has not been arrested, and a warrant for his arrest for first-degree murder remains in place.

David Armando Fuentes, 19, was found stuffed in the trunk of Rogel’s car, which was parked at Oriental Avenue and Main Street in Burley.

According to prior news reports, after an argument, Fuentes was apparently shot in the chest with a .22-caliber rifle at Rogel’s rented room at 734 Elba Ave.

Police believe Fuentes was shot there and then walked to the end of the driveway, where he died.

The man who rented the room to Rogel told police Rogel spent a lot of time in Logan, Utah, and returned to Burley during the sugar beet harvest to drive truck.

A witness at the time who reported the shooting, told police the murder may have been gang-related.

If you have information on Rogel’s whereabouts please do not attempt to apprehend him. Call the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, 208-878-2251.

