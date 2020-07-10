Cassia County prosecutor argues against moving murder trial to another courthouse

The bulk of the media pretrial publicity consists of accurate representations of the investigations and accurate allegations leading to the charge in the case, the document say.

Most of the pretrial articles occurred in the first years following Krieger’s death, with occasional anniversary stories following and articles on the current procedural stages of the case.

“Social media effects should not be given much weight,” the brief states, because it is difficult to ascertain whether they would sway jurors.

The opinion poll submitted “Seemed to push for answers that were conclusory,” the state’s brief said.

There is no way to know if the opinions shared by the 247 participants on the opinion poll will be shared by the 569 residents in a potential jury pool, the document says.

The prosecutor also argued against moving the trial to Ada County due to the pandemic because the virus is not localized.

The prosecutor also objected to impaneling a jury from another county unless the court makes findings consistent with state statutes and asked the court not to grant the motion to move the venue unless an attempt is first made to seat a jury.

