Cassia County prosecutor argues against moving murder trial to another courthouse

BURLEY — Prosecutors say media coverage of a 25-year-old Burley murder case shouldn't require the case to be moved to Ada County.
In court documents, Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen said pretrial publicity about Gilberto Flores Rodriguez's arrest last year in the 1995 murder of a Burley teen will not obstruct seating a 14-person jury in Cassia County for the trial.
The prosecutor also filed documents asking that the jury trial date be reset.
Rodriguez’s attorney Keith Roark previously filed a motion to move the venue to Ada County, citing extensive pretrial publicity and social media commentary along with COVID-19 screening concerns.
Rodriguez was charged last year with first-degree murder in the death of Regina Krieger, 14, who was found dead on a Snake River bank, after she disappeared from her Burley home.
Roark also commissioned an opinion poll through Research Strategies that was submitted to the court. The poll asked 247 Cassia County residents about how much they knew about the case, if they knew the victim or Rodriguez, if they presumed that Rodriguez was guilty, what papers they read and how often and if they watched or listened to other media reports, along with their age, ethnicity and race.
In a brief filed with the Cassia County District Court on Tuesday, the prosecutor said that pretrial publicity alone does not require a change of venue.
The bulk of the media pretrial publicity consists of accurate representations of the investigations and accurate allegations leading to the charge in the case, the document say.
Most of the pretrial articles occurred in the first years following Krieger’s death, with occasional anniversary stories following and articles on the current procedural stages of the case.
“Social media effects should not be given much weight,” the brief states, because it is difficult to ascertain whether they would sway jurors.
The opinion poll submitted “Seemed to push for answers that were conclusory,” the state’s brief said.
There is no way to know if the opinions shared by the 247 participants on the opinion poll will be shared by the 569 residents in a potential jury pool, the document says.
The prosecutor also argued against moving the trial to Ada County due to the pandemic because the virus is not localized.
The prosecutor also objected to impaneling a jury from another county unless the court makes findings consistent with state statutes and asked the court not to grant the motion to move the venue unless an attempt is first made to seat a jury.
