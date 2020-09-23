Cassia County officials, ranchers concerned over grazing allotments, recreational areas lost during Badger Fire

The fire was about a mile and a half away from Diamond Field Jack area on Wednesday, Smolt said.

No structures are threatened on the south end of the fire.

Hicks said they are expecting "a big wind event" again on Thursday.

The dry conditions and winds last Friday caused the fire to make a 13-mile run, burning up 44,000 acres, including threatening homes along Rock Creek, he said.

A number of sheep and cows grazing on public lands have been lost, "but most have gotten out," Smolt said.

The group was joined by a few Oakley ranchers, including Eugene Matthews, who grazes 950 pair of cattle on public lands in the area.

Matthews found 50 of his cattle that succumbed to the fire. Most were safely moved out of the area.

Fire, he said, is not inherently bad but the tragedy is that sometimes it doesn’t burn what really needs to be burned.

“Either you do it, or Mother Nature will,” he said.

There are 25 grazing permittees on U.S. Forest Service land in the Cassia Division and four on Bureau of Land Management ground, according to public agency officials.