Candidate list for Minidoka County's primary election

RUPERT — Minidoka County voters will choose winners in several county races during primary election on May 17.

Contested races on the ballot include Minidoka County commissioner district 2, a four-year-term, with incumbent Republican Kent McClellan and Republican Dan Shaeffer.

Minidoka County sheriff, a two-year term, with appointed Republican David C. Pinther and Republican Carl Eric Owen.

Republican precinct committee member races, which are two-year terms, are in Emmerson with Emma Jean Hansen, Paul, and Rebecca Tateoka, Paul, for Heyburn 2, Brock H. Bischoff, Heyburn, and Jared Berkeley Orton, Heyburn.

Running unopposed for county commissioner district 2, a two-year term, is Republican Jared Berkeley Orton, clerk of the district court, a four-year term, Republican Tonya Page, assessor, a 4-year term, Republican Janice West, treasurer, a four-year term, Republican LaVonna Dayley and coroner, a four-year term is Republican C.V. Lucky Bourn.

Running unopposed for Republican precinct committee member, a two-year term, is Jennie Bateman, Acequia, Chad Anderson, Heyburn 1, Kent McClellan, Paul, Krystal Young, Pioneer, Michael R. Bateman, Rupert 1, Kelly Orton, Rupert 2, Robert J. Griffin, Rupert 3, Travis Taylor, Rupert 4 and Dustin L. Bourn, Rupert 5.

No candidates filed to run as Democratic Precinct committee member, a two-year term.

There are no Democratic candidates for Minidoka County races.

