Burley's Lighted Christmas Parade modified due to COVID-19

BURLEY — The organizers of Burley’s Lighted Christmas Parade are encouraging residents to line up along Overland Avenue to watch this year instead of congregating at Centennial Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is sponsored by the Burley Area Merchants Association.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at 19th Street and Overland Avenue and travel north to Main Street, east to Albion Avenue and back to Centennial Park.

There will not be entertainment or refreshments at the park after the parade this year due to state restriction regarding the virus.

Santa Claus will still turn on the lights at the park after the parade but he will not be available for visits from children at his house. There will be a mailbox at the house in the park until Christmas so children can leave their letters to Santa.

For more information or to sign up for the parade, call Sonya at 208-670-2408.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0