 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burley's Lighted Christmas Parade modified due to COVID-19
0 comments

Burley's Lighted Christmas Parade modified due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The organizers of Burley’s Lighted Christmas Parade are encouraging residents to line up along Overland Avenue to watch this year instead of congregating at Centennial Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is sponsored by the Burley Area Merchants Association.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at 19th Street and Overland Avenue and travel north to Main Street, east to Albion Avenue and back to Centennial Park.

There will not be entertainment or refreshments at the park after the parade this year due to state restriction regarding the virus.

Santa Claus will still turn on the lights at the park after the parade but he will not be available for visits from children at his house. There will be a mailbox at the house in the park until Christmas so children can leave their letters to Santa.

For more information or to sign up for the parade, call Sonya at 208-670-2408.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot moves online
Mini-cassia

Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot moves online

Organizers said the virtual race will still fulfill the mission of the Turkey Trot to promote greater unity in the community, raise money to benefit local programs and promote health and fitness and they urge people to continue to support the race this year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News