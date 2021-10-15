Burley woman waives preliminary hearing in attempted murder case

BURLEY — A woman who police say tried to kill her husband by putting a garbage bag over his head waived her preliminary hearing set for Friday.

Mildred Nineth Hope, 57, was bound over to district court on Thursday on attempted first degree murder and felony counts of attempted strangulation and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, according to court records.

Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen said no bond reduction or sentencing promises were given to her in exchange for the waiver.

Hope is being held on a $1 million bond.

She was charged in September after police were called to the couple’s Burley home for a domestic disturbance.

Hope’s husband told police he was partially paralyzed from a stroke eight years ago and had laid down in a reclining chair in the living room.

Hope tightly tucked a blanket around him, police said, and when he woke up he found a white garbage bag over his head and his wife was holding him down while he fought for his life.

The husband was able to get away from her when he pushed his feet into the footrest of the chair and the chair broke.