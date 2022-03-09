Burley woman accused of trying to murder husband with a garbage bag takes plea deal

BURLEY — A Burley woman who is charged with attempted first-degree murder after police said she tried to kill her husband by suffocating him with a garbage bag has agreed to a plea deal.

Court documents previously named the woman as Mildred Nineth Hope. New filing said her name is now Mildred Nineth Rivero and that she was formerly known as Mildred Nineth Hope.

Under a plea agreement that came after court mediation, Rivero has agreed to plead guilty to attempted first degree murder and in exchange Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen will dismiss felony charges of attempted strangulation and evidence destruction, alteration or concealment.

A change of plea hearing is set at 1:30 p.m. March 14 in Cassia County District Court.

Under the agreement the prosecutor will not recommend a sentence of more than 12 years, with four years fixed in prison. The state is free to recommend imposition of the sentence and the defense can argue for other dispositions.

In Rivero’s guilty plea advisory form she wrote that she was pleading guilty to attempted first degree murder because, “It is the way to go.”

She also wrote that she is guilty of the crime because she tried to suffocate her husband.

Rivero was arrested in September after police said she placed a plastic garbage bag over her husband’s head while he took a nap in a reclining chair in their living room.

Rivero’s husband is partially paralyzed from a stroke.

Police said as he struggled to free himself he made a hole in the bag and Rivero repositioned it and continued to try to suffocate him.

He was able to roll out of the chair after he dug his heels into the footrest and the chair broke.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0