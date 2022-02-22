Burley teacher charged with rape, domestic battery in front of a child

BURLEY — A Burley teacher has been charged with felony rape and domestic battery in the presence of a child.

Jose Ramon Deniz, 35, is also charged with misdemeanor injury to a child.

Court records indicate the incidents were not related to anything that occurred at school.

Cassia County School District spokesperson Debbie Critchfield said Deniz is employed as a teacher at Mountain View Elementary and he is on administrative leave.

According to court documents, a woman said Deniz beat her several times between November 2017 and November 2021.

The woman said he’d battered her four times to the point where she was unconscious or had injuries to her head, hit her in the back with a belt and slapped her face. During the last incident, she said, he hit her in the presence of children, court records said.

In November 2021, the woman said, she and Deniz were arguing about money and the woman questioned him about spending $400 on a school Amazon account.

There is no indication on the state’s court record system that any charges were filed against Deniz in regards to the Amazon account accusation.

The woman also said that Deniz forced her to have sexual activity with him on multiple occasions.

Deniz is also accused of slapping an 8-year-old child in the face and hitting the child with a belt in Gem County.

A preliminary hearing is set in the case at 9 a.m. Feb. 25 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0