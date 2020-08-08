Burley senior center donation covers costs of greenhouse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The Golden Heritage Senior Center will soon be able to grow some of its vegetables and herbs year round in a greenhouse — thanks to a donation from Mini-Cassia Hearts 4 Seniors, an in-home elder care service.

The center, which previously switched its name to the Senior Junction, has reverted back to its original name.

The senior center was looking for donations of supplies to build the greenhouse when the business stepped forward with a $250 donation, which almost covered the costs of purchasing it unassembled.

“All it cost us was $4.74. We were so happy. We didn’t expect that at all,” said director Bob Alverson.

They also purchased a 60-foot-long misting system to water it.

The greenhouse will be 10 feet by 20 feet and 7 feet high and it is constructed of a stainless steel frame and mesh plastic. It will be placed on the west side of the building.

The center is still looking for a donation of a small heater and fan and volunteers willing to help construct it when it comes in. They’ll also need volunteers to tend the plants and welcome donations of plants, seeds and food items.

Head Cook Chris Clark plans to start growing the garden this fall.