BURLEY — Burley voters opted to renew a temporary two-year operating override levy Tuesday for the Burley Public Library.

The $277,280 levy was approved with 289 yes votes and 120 no ballots. It required a simple majority to pass. The amount was a 3 percent increase over the previously passed levy.

The levy will be assessed for each year in 2019 and 2020 and will be used to fund librarians and support staff salaries and benefits. It also pays for a children and youth librarian and other operational costs at the library.

The levy was first implemented in 2007 and will allow the library to continue its currently provided services.

