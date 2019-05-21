BURLEY — Burley voters opted to renew a temporary two-year operating override levy Tuesday for the Burley Public Library.
The $277,280 levy was approved with 289 yes votes and 120 no ballots. It required a simple majority to pass. The amount was a 3 percent increase over the previously passed levy.
The levy will be assessed for each year in 2019 and 2020 and will be used to fund librarians and support staff salaries and benefits. It also pays for a children and youth librarian and other operational costs at the library.
The levy was first implemented in 2007 and will allow the library to continue its currently provided services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.