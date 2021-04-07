Burley portrait photographer celebrates women over age 50

Crane was drawn to the project because the only professional photograph she has of her grandmother was taken when her grandmother was a very young woman, long before Crane knew her.

“The photo is lovely, but it’s not of who I knew. I knew her with lines on her face,” Crane said. “It became personal to me. My grandmother hated to have her picture taken with an unholy passion.”

The only pictures the family now has of her grandmother in her later years are ones that were taken on the sly from odd angles, she said.

Women are bombarded by photographs of models and often feel inferior to the images presented with the professional lighting and retouching found in magazines.

In real life, women are often behind the camera taking photos of their families and are absent in those images. Sometimes the only photos women have of themselves are selfies they have taken in their pajamas, she said.

“Many women don’t think they’re worth it and that professional photos are just for other people,” Crane said. Especially women who are over age 50, she said.

For women as they age, changes in weight, skin and hair can make them feel self-conscious.