Burley motel fire displaces tenants

BURLEY — A fire broke out Wednesday in a room at a 14-room motel, leaving six people requiring assistance from the American Red Cross.

Cassia County Sheriff Lt. Kevin Horak said the fire broke out at 10:30 a.m. at the Parish Motel, 721 E. Main St.

Horak said there were a dozen people staying at the motel, but only six that said they needed assistance.

Horak said the fire appeared to be electrical, and utilities had to be turned off throughout the entire building.

No one was injured, Horak said.

Bruce Goin was at the motel with owner Steve Phothong when the fire started.

“I saw a bunch of smoke coming out of the room,” said Goin, who kicked the door down and entered the room to make sure no one was in there.

Phothong said he had been trying to evict a tenant who had previously vandalized the room where the fire started.

But, he said, the legal process was too slow to prevent further damage to his motel.

The incident is still under investigation.

