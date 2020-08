× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The Burley Public Library will hold a Back to School Bash on Aug. 28 with carnival games, prizes and pizza.

The library will give away backpacks filled with essential school supplies and dental kits donated by Delta Dental.

The event will be held at 3 to 6 p.m.

The backpacks will be available on a first-come, first served basis and will be handed out at 3 p.m.

