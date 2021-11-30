Burley home damaged by Tuesday fire, family escapes injury

BURLEY — The Burley Fire Department responded Tuesday to a housefire southeast of Burley.
Firefighters were called out shortly before 5 a.m. to the home owned by Rob Hansen at 350 E. 150 S., Burley Fire Chief Shannon Tolman said.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the house but the family who lived there had been awakened by the fire detector’s alarm and was able to get out of the residence safely, he said.
“The bedroom, closet and bathroom are a total loss,” Tolman said. “And there was heavy smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the home.”
A Twin Falls man is charged with rape after a Minidoka County father found the 41-year-old man in his teen daughter's room.
The fire started in the master walk-in closet, he said.
“It was most likely an electrical fire,” Tolman said. “But, it remains under investigation.
The family is being assisted by the fire department’s Burnout Fund.
The Burley Fire Department brought two engines and a fire tender to the scene and was assisted by the Declo Fire Department, which brought an engine and a tender. The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services were also called to the scene.
Tolman said although the following tips do not pertain to this fire, the department is called to many house fires at this time of year that could be prevented.
People are also reading…
People should refrain from using cheaper extension cords for holiday decorations because they are known to short out. Extension cords should never be taped down or placed underneath the carpet, where they can wear out. End tables or couches should never be placed over extension cords and older space heaters without tip-over shut-off safety features should be discarded, he said.
October crime report: Murder cases, mall shooting, drug busts and more
Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.
A former Idaho gubernatorial candidate will face a jury trial on charges of murder and kidnapping in Colorado next week.
The Fremont County Prosecutor’s Office agreed Thursday to a change of venue in the scheduled jury trial for Chad Daybell.
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will face a hearing next week on whether she should be held in contempt of court for failing to comply with a judge's order in a public records lawsuit.
The City of Heyburn’s police chief has been placed on administrative leave, but city officials are declining to say much about the issue.
An intact bull elk with its head and antlers removed was found north of Ketchum. Officials want to know who did it.
At times the exchanges between the two attorneys grew heated, and Boyce cautioned Wood and Prior to refrain from personal attacks.
Newly released documents from the complex investigation of a woman accused of conspiring to kill her children and husband reveal sordid details of a cult-like belief system of “zombies” and “vibrations" plus a disintegrating marriage and an affair.
A former Idaho lawmaker charged with rape has been booked into a jail in Boise.
District Judge Steven Boyce granted a motion to change venue in Chad Daybell's murder case.
A former Twin Falls resident on trial in the 1984 killing of a 12-year-old Colorado girl wasn't even remotely considered a suspect to law enforcement until his obsession with the crime turned him into the suspect, prosecutors said.
A former state lawmaker made his first appearance in an Idaho courtroom on charges that he raped a young legislative intern earlier this year.
A woman who police say tried to kill her husband by putting a garbage bag over his head waived her preliminary hearing set for Friday.
Gilberto Rodriguez says he is innocent and did not kill Regina Krieger. A judge just sentenced him to spend the rest of his life in jail for the murder.
The Payette County Sheriff's Office says its investigating allegations that three young athletes were hazed by fellow football players at a southwestern Idaho high school.
A Pocatello man has been charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter after police say his wife and another man were found shot to death inside his home.
A woman has been sentenced to a prison treatment program for what prosecutors said was her role in a violent kidnapping and torture case.
‘It made my blood run cold,’ Pankey’s ex-wife testifies about behavior after Jonelle Matthews went missing
The fourth day of testimony in the trial of Steve Pankey, the 70-year-old Idaho man accused of the 1984 kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, ended with a tearful testimony from Pankey’s ex-wife.
Nearly two weeks after an east Idaho judge ruled that Chad Daybell’s murder trial should be moved to a new county, the Idaho Supreme Court has designated a new venue.
Bail was denied Wednesday for a former Silicon Valley mother arrested in Idaho after being accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties for her teenage son and his friends.
Within the last month, three separate incidents have resulted in substantial damage to the facility located south of Hagerman on U.S. Highway 30.
A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said.
The Boise Police Department said Monday evening that “an exchange of gunfire” between the suspect and an officer left the suspect hospitalized.
“I can’t even put into words how completely devastated and shattered I am.”
A Rupert man is charged with felony rape after police said he raped an 11-year-old girl who he had been assaulting for five years.
One of the victims of the Boise mall shooting was from Rupert.
“The noise, that was what made it the scariest. It was magnified like 100 times in the mall.”
“I’m devastated,” his 26-year-old daughter Yanet Padilla told the Idaho Statesman in a message. “I felt that I died when my husband told me what happened."
The man identified by police as the perpetrator of Monday’s fatal shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall was a felon and had been flagged by Idaho State Police in April on suspicion of illegally possessing firearms, according to public records.
More than 6,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a drug bust in south-central Idaho on Tuesday.
A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a Twin Falls home invasion robbery where police said a man was bound by a belt in his bedroom, struck and robbed.
In those chaotic moments, shoppers didn’t have a plan. But the store manager did. “Having her do that was a life saver.”
Jerome High School released students early on Friday morning because of a social media threat.
Pankey admits to lying about Jonelle Matthews case, maintains he wasn’t involved: ‘I made a lot of stuff up’
Steve Pankey, the former Twin Falls resident on trial for the 1984 murder of Jonelle Matthews, testified that he lied about the case to law enforcement over the years, out of bitterness against his former church, his former supervisor and police.
Lori Vallow’s attorney alleged in a motion that an employee with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare manipulated her into contacting a lawyer with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and that that lawyer betrayed her trust.
Boise Police have identified the officer who fired at the suspect in Monday’s mall shooting.
A magistrate judge says there is enough evidence for a rape case against a former state lawmaker to move forward in court.
No charges will be filed against Heyburn Police Chief Dan Bristol after an Idaho State Police investigation report was sent to the Twin Falls County prosecutor.