Burley home damaged by Tuesday fire, family escapes injury

BURLEY — The Burley Fire Department responded Tuesday to a housefire southeast of Burley.

Firefighters were called out shortly before 5 a.m. to the home owned by Rob Hansen at 350 E. 150 S., Burley Fire Chief Shannon Tolman said.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the house but the family who lived there had been awakened by the fire detector’s alarm and was able to get out of the residence safely, he said.

“The bedroom, closet and bathroom are a total loss,” Tolman said. “And there was heavy smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the home.”

The fire started in the master walk-in closet, he said.

“It was most likely an electrical fire,” Tolman said. “But, it remains under investigation.

The family is being assisted by the fire department’s Burnout Fund.

The Burley Fire Department brought two engines and a fire tender to the scene and was assisted by the Declo Fire Department, which brought an engine and a tender. The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services were also called to the scene.

Tolman said although the following tips do not pertain to this fire, the department is called to many house fires at this time of year that could be prevented.

People should refrain from using cheaper extension cords for holiday decorations because they are known to short out. Extension cords should never be taped down or placed underneath the carpet, where they can wear out. End tables or couches should never be placed over extension cords and older space heaters without tip-over shut-off safety features should be discarded, he said.

