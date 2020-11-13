Burley High class surprises 87 staff members with gratitude gifts

BURLEY — Teachers, administrators and lunch ladies at Burley High School received a surprise visit on Thursday by the school’s news and vlogging class to show gratitude for what they do at the school.
“I think it is great to be appreciated,” said lunch lady Patty Robbins, after she spun a prize wheel held by student Allison Hege, who was appointed by the other students in the class to wear the turkey costume.
“It’s fun,” said Hege, who is a senior in the class. “And it’s a good way of showing appreciation for all they do for us.”
Hege took the class last year and said it was so much fun, she took it again this year.
Principal Levi Power also spun the Gift of Gratitude wheel and collected a prize of a stay at the Hampton Inn.
“I think the project is fantastic. It’s just what people need right now. It’s good for the staff and good for the class,” Power said.
Sheri Allred instructs the news and vlogging class, which is two years old. The class was implemented through a strategic planning meeting to not only provide school news but to help set the tone for the school.
This is the first year the news and vlogging class, held on both A and B days and attended by a combined 23 students, participated in the event.
The event’s precursor, said Allred, was a teacher ugly sweater contest with prizes, which was filed by the students.
“It also gives us something to put out as news,” Allred said.
“This year we were running out of stories and sports was at an end,” Allred said about hatching the plan to bestow staff members with gifts. One student had suggested they wait until closer to Christmas.
“When I have an idea, I just put my all into it and do it,” Allred said.
The community “was just so incredible,” Allred said, and literally opened drawers and asked how many gift certificates the school needed when they were approached for donations.
“It wasn’t hard to get the community on board with this,” she said.
This year, she said, staff is very deserving of the extra attention.
“The teachers regularly deal with legislative issues and politics and now add in COVID,” she said. “We can count the number of things that have gone wrong during 2020. We just wanted to covey to the teachers that they are loved. The students are so glad to be back in school and their parents are glad they are back here as well.”
The class on Thursday surprised 44 staff members and the Wednesday class visited 43.
Science teacher Wes Alwood received his gift on Wednesday.
Alwood said he knew something was up when a student dressed as a turkey accompanied by other students came into his prep room.
“It was kind of a pick-me-up,” he said.
While the students made their way around the school, some class members recorded the event, others pushed the treat cart or helped replenish the prize wheel as gifts were given out.
“This is so lovely,” said special education teacher Torri Matsen as she was handed a decorative jar full of candy. “This just made my whole day.”
