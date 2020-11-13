Burley High class surprises 87 staff members with gratitude gifts

The event’s precursor, said Allred, was a teacher ugly sweater contest with prizes, which was filed by the students.

“It also gives us something to put out as news,” Allred said.

“This year we were running out of stories and sports was at an end,” Allred said about hatching the plan to bestow staff members with gifts. One student had suggested they wait until closer to Christmas.

“When I have an idea, I just put my all into it and do it,” Allred said.

The community “was just so incredible,” Allred said, and literally opened drawers and asked how many gift certificates the school needed when they were approached for donations.

“It wasn’t hard to get the community on board with this,” she said.

This year, she said, staff is very deserving of the extra attention.

“The teachers regularly deal with legislative issues and politics and now add in COVID,” she said. “We can count the number of things that have gone wrong during 2020. We just wanted to covey to the teachers that they are loved. The students are so glad to be back in school and their parents are glad they are back here as well.”