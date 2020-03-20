You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Burley Gordmans postpones March 31 opening
0 comments
breaking

Burley Gordmans postpones March 31 opening

Gordmans

Gordmans

 Laurie Welch

BURLEY — The new Gordmans store has postponed its March 31 store opening. Other events planned — such as the ribbon-cutting to be held in conjunction with the opening is canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to a press release issued by Stage Stores.

Company officials said stores in other locations have adjusted store hours and in compliance with local government orders to shut down non-essential businesses and other location-based factors, some stores are temporarily closed and will not reopen until circumstances improve.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News