Burley Gordmans postpones March 31 opening

BURLEY — The new Gordmans store has postponed its March 31 store opening. Other events planned — such as the ribbon-cutting to be held in conjunction with the opening is canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to a press release issued by Stage Stores.
Company officials said stores in other locations have adjusted store hours and in compliance with local government orders to shut down non-essential businesses and other location-based factors, some stores are temporarily closed and will not reopen until circumstances improve.