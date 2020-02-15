BURLEY — A Burley couple traveled to Madagascar to document the animals but soon found themselves pulled to help the impoverished people who live there by bringing books, seeds and trees to their communities and villages via the Madagascar Mobile Library.
“My husband and I don’t make a dime from this, and we don’t care,” Shana Vassilieva said.
Vassilieva and her husband, Vlad Vassiliev, split their time between homes in London and Burley. Vassiliev is a Russian surname that typically changes to the feminine form Vassilieva for the wife.
The couple opted for a humble wedding at a courthouse so they could travel to the island country of Madagascar off the southeast coast of Africa for a honeymoon in 2014.
Vassilieva, a filmmaker, looked forward to a three-week adventure observing lemurs and other rare animals. Instead, the poverty and lack of education of the Malagasy people left her stunned.
“I really wanted to go there,” she said. “I was in love with Madagascar’s biodiversity. There are animals and plants there that you can’t see anywhere else. I wanted to get over there before it was too late.
“What ended up happening was very different than what we had in our heads.”
Seasoned tour guide Jean Jacques showed them the tourist spots, but he also introduced them to the grim reality of living in a poor country.
“I hadn’t really thought about the people,” Vassilieva said. “The first day I was in tears — the human suffering was so apparent.”
Children who were barely clothed were eating out of trash heaps in homeless tent camps. At one point during the trip, a girl of 12 or 13 years old with a baby on her back banged on the vehicle windows. Jacques advised the couple not to roll the window down because gangs would just take any money they gave her.
In some of the rural areas it was like stepping back 200 years, she said. People still made their own paper and their wagon wheels.
They visited schools run by an educational system that only privileged children attend. Children lucky enough to receive an education soon realize how scarce the books are along with other school supplies, she said.
“If you want your kids to go to school, you have to pay for it, so a lot don’t go to school at all, especially if they are girls,” she said.
A child’s value can hinge on the work they can provide in a field, but if a child gets sick, the family will likely not pay for a doctor. If a cow gets sick, however, the family will seek medical care for it.
“One cow is more valuable than one child because the cow can plow a field and provide milk, meat and has an overall value in trade,” she said.
During their visit, the couple grew close to Jacques and his wife.
They learned he had grown up poor and was put up for adoption at a very young age. In spite of his initial challenges, he’d taught himself French and English, and the couple was impressed with his dedication to his family.
After their visit, the couple knew they wanted to do something to help. They decided to create a mobile book library, but as they dug into the red tape and government corruption associated with forming a nonprofit corporation, they opted instead to team up with the nonprofit organization Zara Aina — and the Madagascar Mobile Library was launched.
Vassiliev, who is in the United Kingdom right now, wrote in an email to the Times-News that he had traveled the world and lived on three continents during his life and he could clearly “see the impact of colonialism and systematic exploitation over centuries on Madagascar.”
He also witnessed how it had “created a huge imbalance in terms of opportunities for people to live meaningful lives.”
“Talent is global, opportunity is not — that’s our motto that drove us to start the project,” he said. “With our business heads on, it was clear that if we wanted to help the world in some shape or form. The return on investment from a library in Madagascar goes a long way compared with the same funds being spent in a developed country. We wanted to empower and educate people and felt that books and basic education are the best tools for the job.”
Vassiliev is CEO of Vape Club, which provided the sole funding for the library until donors started helping.
They hired Jacques, his wife and his wife’s father to run the library, which travels from village to village. The inside of their van was remodeled to accommodate bookshelves.
The person operating the mobile library travels to a village, where they stay through the week, allowing the library to have more community impact and build relationships, Shana Vassilieva said.
The couple has also implemented a seed-sharing program, which helps bio-diversify the farmers’ crops and “re-green” the country, and a fruit tree planting program, which helps provide a lasting resource to communities, she said.
So far, they have gathered 2,600 books, planted 250 fruit trees and distributed 154 pounds of seeds, impacting about 8,000 Malagasy people.
According to Wildmadagascar.org, the average Madagascar resident makes about $1 a day and 70% of the populace is malnourished.
She said it continues to be a challenge to get the right amount and kinds of books for the library and tax-deductible donations are welcome.
In the future, Vassiliev would like to scale the project to include a larger fleet of vehicles to support more permanent mini-libraries in rural areas.
“But ultimately,” he wrote, “securing funding to ensure ongoing operations is our major goal, we see this as a long marathon and not a sprint. Whether it’s over the next 10 years or 50, our ultimate aim is to empower tens of thousands of kids and adults in Madagascar to have a basic education and, most importantly, the power of dreams and ambition. We’ve started with books and seeds, and over time we want to embrace more technological solutions like e-learning.”
The formula for their success, Vassilieva said, is simple.
“It’s all about empowering local people to empower others. That’s why it works.”
Wow. Good on these folks. What a story. Best of luck to them.
