Burley council to hold second hearing on fee increases

BURLEY — The Burley City Council will hold a second hearing on the city’s fee increases after some additional changes were proposed and to correct a typo in the original proposal.

The second hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 at Burley City Hall.

City Administrator Mark Mitton said the city determined the second hearing was needed after the parks department realized the city proposal did not include non-resident and non-Oregon Trail Recreation District fees.

“They needed to go up the same amount as the in-city and in-rec district fees,” Mitton wrote in an email to the Times-News. “The other fees are to correct a typo and add clarification to other published fees.”

After the second hearing the council will deliberate on all of the proposed fee changes, which include swimming pool and park pavilions, animal control pickup, bandstand rental, cemetery name transfer, library, residential and commercial base high pressure and flow fees, industrial wastewater fees, residential and commercial sewer connection and inspection fees, garbage pickup for 300 gallon containers, advertisement for zoning changes and new right-of-way permits and new fees for golf cart storage rental and fees to use the club house and kitchen.

