Burley attorney honored by state bar

BURLEY — Idaho State Bar has bestowed attorney Donald J. Chisholm with its Distinguished Lawyers Award.

The award is the bar’s highest honor and is presented each year to selected attorneys who have distinguished the profession through exemplary conduct and many years of dedicated service to the profession and Idaho citizens, the release said.

Chisholm was born and raised in Burley and his father was a farm equipment dealer and his mother a school teacher.

He graduated from the University of Portland with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance in 1964. Afterward, he attended the University of San Francisco School of Law where he earned his LL.B/J.D degree in 1967.

He began his law career in rural Idaho, where he worked for the law firm of Bill Goodman and Larry Duff in Rupert.

Chisholm has served Idaho’s communities in various municipal law capacities and started his own practice, Chisholm Law Office in Burley in 1983, where he has practiced since.

Outside of his career, Chisholm is devoted to his family. He and his wife, Jean, were married in 1974 and have three children, Christine, Bernard and Elise.

