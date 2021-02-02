Book Central: Preparing for the next chapter with online sales

Including the children’s room, there are two rooms with thousands of books and other media and the group has a storage unit with extra books in it that have not hit the shelves yet.

Paperback books are 25 cents, hardcovers 50 cents and the costs of audio books, games, and DVDs, music CDs and VHS tapes all fall between a quarter and $5. On the first Saturday of each month the store also holds a sale and people can purchase all the paperback and hardcover books they can fit into a plastic grocery bag for $2. Other media also has reduced prices. Sale hours are from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“You can’t buy books like this anywhere,” Fowler said. “And the store has a little bit of everything.”

Regardless of a person’s literary interests, she said, the store likely has something for everyone.

“There are some real gems to be found,” Vasquez said.

Because there is no online catalog, Fowler said, a person has to physically come to the shop to browse, which is made easier by the organization of the 700-square-feet store.

“We don’t want to make it hard for people, we want to sell books,” Book Central manager Kitty Haux said.