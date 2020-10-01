Badger Fire now 91% contained

HANSEN — The Badger Fire is now 91% contained as firefighters have successfully used controlled burns to limit the fire's spread.

Those burns Wednesday were in the drainages of the Third Fork of Rock Creek, Little Fork Creek and Buttars Creek.

The fires reinforce existing fire lines and remove fuel near the line, the Great Basin Incident Management Team 5 said in its Thursday morning update.

Crews are also dropping snags along roads and near campgrounds and patrolling and mopping up areas of the recent burn operations and from Sagehen Flats to Buck Brush Flats and south to Magpie Basin along Rock Creek Road.

Other areas of the lines fire perimeter will be patrolled by air.

The fire has burned 89,847 acres.

There were 351people working the fire Thursday with five helicopters, two dozers and 13 engines.

Air quality in the region is expected to remain in the good category for the next three days.

The Sawtooth National Forest closure remains in effect but is being reassessed. Hunters should stay out of the area and a temporary flight restriction remains in place.