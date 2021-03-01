Animal compassion inspires sixth graders to create art store

BURLEY— A sixth-grade class is expanding their artistic talents — while learning about compassion towards animals and the importance of contributing to their community.
While White Pine Elementary School Teacher Melanie Clark’s students listened to an audiobook and followed along reading their copies of “The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate, Clark was inspired to supplement the poignant story about a silverback gorilla with a taste for art who lives in a cage at the mall — with bigger life lessons for her students.
The students began producing drawings and created an art store on the bulletin board outside the classroom, with the proceeds earmarked for Paws Animal Rescue Inc.
“It’s going so well our supply of pictures keeps getting wiped out,” Clark said.
At the end of Thursday, the class had sold $563 worth of paintings and drawings.
“The big lesson here is learning compassion for animals in tough situations and finding ways to help those animals in need,” said Clark, who is an animal lover with a self-professed “small farm.”
Sixth-grader Zachary Dallon said in the book Ivan the gorilla liked to help other animals and the class learned about a couple of local charities and got to vote on which charity they wanted to help.
“I’m happy to be helping animals in need,” Dallon said.
White Pine Principal Diana Gill popped into the classroom on Thursday to help out while students learned to paint.
Gill’s daughter, Jessica Gill, who previously owned Treasure Valley Art Party, which hosted private parties where people learned to paint, supplied the class with easels, paints, brushes and instructions on how to create one of three paintings of an elephant, dog or gorilla.
“I love this project. It’s helping children get involved in our community and know that even at their age they can help out a cause,” Diana Gill said. “It’s not just a fundraiser. They are making something to sell and not just going around and asking people for money. They are able to be creative and showcase talents they may not realize they have.”
Other students at the school have also enjoyed coming to the class and purchasing the art, which was priced low enough they could afford it, Gill said.
Tom Burton and his wife, Jennifer, of Burley, went to the classroom and purchased three of the newly produced paintings.
Burton saw the project posted on Facebook and decided it was a cause the couple wanted to support.
“I offered them a little bit more than they were asking,” Tom Burton said, who intends to display two of the paintings at their business, Burger’s Etc., and give the third to an aunt. “It’s a win all the way around for the animals, the kids and the school. It’s an easy way to feel good about something.”