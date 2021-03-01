Animal compassion inspires sixth graders to create art store

“I’m happy to be helping animals in need,” Dallon said.

White Pine Principal Diana Gill popped into the classroom on Thursday to help out while students learned to paint.

Gill’s daughter, Jessica Gill, who previously owned Treasure Valley Art Party, which hosted private parties where people learned to paint, supplied the class with easels, paints, brushes and instructions on how to create one of three paintings of an elephant, dog or gorilla.

“I love this project. It’s helping children get involved in our community and know that even at their age they can help out a cause,” Diana Gill said. “It’s not just a fundraiser. They are making something to sell and not just going around and asking people for money. They are able to be creative and showcase talents they may not realize they have.”

Other students at the school have also enjoyed coming to the class and purchasing the art, which was priced low enough they could afford it, Gill said.

Tom Burton and his wife, Jennifer, of Burley, went to the classroom and purchased three of the newly produced paintings.

Burton saw the project posted on Facebook and decided it was a cause the couple wanted to support.