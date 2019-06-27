BURLEY — The Almo community raised enough money to keep Cassia County's smallest school open for at least the coming year.
“We are pleased to report that due to the generosity of the community, patrons and others, Almo is in a position to remain open for the coming year,” Cassia County School District Superintendent James Shank wrote in a statement.
The money was delivered to the school district on Thursday.
“... Therefore no closure documentation will be submitted to the state. We cannot comment on the long term as factors will be re-evaluated at the end of the 2019-2020 school year,” Shank wrote.
Community members had pleaded with the district to keep the school open, which was operating $21,000 in the red. Earlier this month the school board gave the community until Thursday to come up with the money to keep the doors open.
The school has 10 students in grades K-3, one teacher and one aide on staff, along with a part-time bus driver, district spokeswoman Debbie Critchfield said.
Idaho has just nine schools that have 10 or fewer students.
