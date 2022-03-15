Albion man running for House seat B in District 27

BURLEY — An Albion man with deep Cassia County roots is running for the Idaho State House District 27 B seat.

Pat Field, 61, farms in Grandview, where he grows sugar beets, corn, alfalfa and wheat. He and his wife, Lisa, have lived in Mini-Cassia for 18 years.

“I hope voters will give me a chance to make a difference in our community. I want to hear their voices as well and represent them in the statehouse,” Field said.

Field said the family roots “go deep in Cassia County.”

His mother’s family settled in Albion in 1890.

“We moved here because we heard the schools were very good,” Field said.

Field attended Ricks College for a year and a half and then served a church mission. When he returned he and his wife married.

Field has not previously held a political office but said “politics were always discussed at our kitchen table.”

His mother served in the House of Representatives and his father was president of Idaho Farm Bureau. Occasionally the family hosted foreign diplomats at their home, including some from Libya during the Muammar al-Qaddafi regime.

Shockingly, many of the foreign diplomats who visited their home were “never heard from again,” Field said.

His parents were always adamant that he and his older seven siblings see the world from a broad viewpoint.

“Consequently, we saw a lot of things that we’d like to bring into our community and things we never want to bring,” Field said.

Field watched the emerging candidates after Rep. Fred Wood announced his retirement from the seat.

“There are a lot of good candidates but not with an agricultural background,” he said.

His top concern is water rights, which, he said, will become more critical with the potential water shortage due to the short snowpack level this winter.

“I think I have a unique perspective on water and agriculture,” Field said.

Other industries are important, he said, but he will bring a “grassroots” perspective to Boise with his agricultural experience.

“It all starts and stops with agriculture,” he said.

People, he said, have to have a passion for what they do.

“And I have a passion to protect my industry,” Field said. “The best way for me to do that is to become part of the system and share my background and my perspective.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0