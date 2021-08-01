Aiming for a bull’s eye: Minidoka Fair offers classic events, new opportunities

Tosha’s mother, Josie Wolfe, also participates in the 4-H club and says over the years 4-H has evolved to meet the needs of youth.

“It’s not just about animals anymore,” said Josie Wolfe, who at one time had 30 kids with horse projects in her club.

Today, many 4-Hers shy away from horses, but the interest in goats and non-animal projects is growing, she said.

She thinks the record keeping involved in a 4-H project, any project, is still one of the most important aspects of the program and it teaches children the most.

The club uses other adult project leaders to guide some of the projects available in the club, like cooking, baking, swine and Legos.

Along with 4-H competitions and displays the fair will have a little something for everyone, including food, entertainment, merchant booths and of course rodeos. The fair royalty will be crowded at the rodeo on Friday night. On Saturday night, the grandma queen will be crowned.

There are some changes at the fair this year including moving the PMT concert, which will be on Monday, to the rodeo grandstands. The concert, which starts at 7 p.m., will feature the Dan McGuiness Band’s CCR tribute. The lawn mower races will not be held this year.