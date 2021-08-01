Aiming for a bull’s eye: Minidoka Fair offers classic events, new opportunities

RUPERT — Minidoka County’s country fair has some changes in store this year along with familiar attractions like the livestock animal shows, rodeos, concerts and delectable food.
The fair will run from Aug. 2–7.
The fair provides a platform for the county’s 4-H and FFA youth to showcase their projects, including some of the more unexpected ones and fast growing — like the shooting sports.
For 12-year-old Mason Timmons, of Rupert, archery was one of the projects he tackled this year, along with hunting sports, ATV and fishing.
He is a member of his parents’ 4-H club, Right on Track, which allows 4-Hers to participate in shooting sports along with a variety of other projects. The club is in its third year and has grown from six children to 24.
Now, the county’s 4-H program has more than 70 children participating in archery through a variety of clubs, said Jay Timmons, Mason’s dad and the fair superintendent for shooting sports.
“I saw how they were shooting the bow and I just wanted one,” Mason Timmons said about his budding interest in the sport.
For the Timmons family, 4-H is a way of life.
Tosha Wolfe-Timmon is also the superintendent of public speaking and job interviews at the fair. As a former Minidoka County Fair rodeo queen, in 1996, she thinks those skills are some of the most important 4-H has to offer.
Tosha’s mother, Josie Wolfe, also participates in the 4-H club and says over the years 4-H has evolved to meet the needs of youth.
“It’s not just about animals anymore,” said Josie Wolfe, who at one time had 30 kids with horse projects in her club.
Today, many 4-Hers shy away from horses, but the interest in goats and non-animal projects is growing, she said.
She thinks the record keeping involved in a 4-H project, any project, is still one of the most important aspects of the program and it teaches children the most.
The club uses other adult project leaders to guide some of the projects available in the club, like cooking, baking, swine and Legos.
Along with 4-H competitions and displays the fair will have a little something for everyone, including food, entertainment, merchant booths and of course rodeos. The fair royalty will be crowded at the rodeo on Friday night. On Saturday night, the grandma queen will be crowned.
There are some changes at the fair this year including moving the PMT concert, which will be on Monday, to the rodeo grandstands. The concert, which starts at 7 p.m., will feature the Dan McGuiness Band’s CCR tribute. The lawn mower races will not be held this year.
The Lions Club barbecue and cobbler and ice cream social will both move to Tuesday night, instead of being held on Wednesday.
There will be 15 food vendors this year, offering traditional fair food like corn dogs and funnel cakes as well as skewers, crepes and Mexican dishes.
“And the merchant’s building this year is nearly full,” fair office manager Andrea Beene said.
There will be many small and new businesses this year offering items for sale like clothing, jewelry, crystals, cupcakes and candles, she said.
There’s always lots of shade at the fair, free parking and no gate fees, she said.
“Everyone should go to the fair and socialize with the community and enjoy the good food and entertainment,” Beene said.