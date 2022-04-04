2 Republicans seek bid for Minidoka commissioner seat

RUPERT — Two candidates are seeking the Republican bid for the Minidoka County Commissioner seat in District 2.

Incumbent candidate Kent McClellan is being challenged by Dan Schaeffer.

Both men are from Paul and grew up in the area.

McClellan, 69, has been married for 46 years and has 11 children and 15 grandchildren. He is an insurance agent and part-owner in Hunter Insurance Agency.

Schaeffer, 60, is married with six children, 3 step-children and 10 grandchildren. He farms and owns a feedlot, which custom feeds cattle.

McClellan earned an associate’s degree at BYU-Idaho and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix. Schaeffer is a high school graduate.

Schaeffer was a highway district commissioner in Jerome County for 26 years, served on the A&B water board, the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council board for 7 years and was president of the Idaho Association of Highway Districts and a board member for 6 years.

“I have a lot of experience working with legislation and dealing with large budgets,” Schaeffer said.

McClellan served on the Paul City Council for 9 years and as a Minidoka County Commissioner for 11 years. He has also served on the board for Idaho Counties Risk Management Program and GEMPLAN board, which provides insurance to many Idaho counties. He has also served on the Mini-Cassia jail and probation committees and the county’s animal control board.

“I also have experience working with our state senators and representatives,” McClellan said.

Both men say growth is the top issue facing the county.

“The commissioners are in the middle of revising the county’s comprehensive plan and I’d like to see that through,” McClellan said. The plan will be the roadmap the county follows in the coming years. “Right now our economy is pretty unstable and I think we need someone in the office with experience and proven leadership,” McClellan said.

“We are seeing some of the largest growth in housing that we’ve ever seen,” Schaeffer said. “I think we need to watch it closely to make sure it is for the betterment and not a hindrance.”

Schaeffer said working with legislators to provide them with information on the impacts of legislation, like the proposed property tax and sales tax change that did not pass, is also important along with working with adjoining counties and cities.

“I think it’s time for a change,” Schaeffer said about why people should vote for him. He will only run for three terms and then step aside, he said.

“I think people should vote for me because of my experience,” McClellan said. “I have a good relationship with elected officials in Cassia County and in the Mini-Cassia cities. I think that’s important.”

