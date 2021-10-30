2-day Caring & Sharing Christmas Tree Festival set

RUPERT — The Caring & Sharing Christmas Tree Festival will be held over two days this year.

“Last year we did not hold the event due to COVID-19,” Foundation Director Tammy Hanks said. “As a health care entity, we gave it a lot of thought and our role is keep the community safe.”

This year the board decided to hold the festival shortened from four days to two and with some other modifications, Hanks said.

Masks will be encouraged but not required.

The festival will be held on Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Rupert Civic Center, 624 F. St.

There will be no live entertainment this year.

“The board just thought it wasn’t a good way to be mindful of the community this year,” she said.

At 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, the Gala Celebration will be held where buyers get their first look at the trees to purchase.

A luncheon is included and people do not need an invitation. There is no charge.

“We also never charge admission at the door,” Hanks said.

From 3 to 8 p.m. the festival will be open to the public.

The sweet shop will be open during festival hours on both days.

On Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9:30 to 11: 30 a.m. will be the Teddy Bear Breakfast. The breakfast is free in lieu of a new unwrapped toy, which will be donated to the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council. Participants can also pay $3 for the meal.

Santa Claus will not attend this year, Hanks said.

Many people, not just children, love to sit on Santa’s lap, she said.

“We are trying our best to do the right thing for our community,” she said.

However, Santa’s elves will be wandering around during the event.

The festival will open to the public at noon and from 2 – 4 p.m. the Saturday Social will be held. There will be refreshments served.

The festival will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

After the festival this year volunteers will deliver purchased trees to schools and nursing homes, where they can leave them at the door, but will not deliver to people’s homes this year.

Fifty percent of the proceeds of the event are put away for future use and all other funds are donated back to the community for health-related needs, including $5,000 a year given away in scholarships.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0